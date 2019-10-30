NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US ambassador in Turkey reportedly summoned over House votes on sanctions, Armenia

TAGS: US, Turkey, Diplomacy

The US ambassador in Turkey was summoned on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to recognize mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide and called for sanctions over Turkey’s incursion in Syria, Anadolu news agency said.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute genocide.

The state-owned Anadolu agency said ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. [Reuters]

