Athens String Quartet | Athens | October 31

The Athens State Orchestra’s String Quartet will present an evening of chamber music at the Parthenon Gallery of the Acropolis Museum on Thursday, marking the end of the summer season. Apollo Grammatikopoulos (violin), Panayiotis Tziotis (violin), Paris Anastasiadis (viola) and Isidoros Sideris (cello) will play Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 1 in F minor, Op. 18, No 1, and Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12 in F minor, Op. 96, starting at 6 p.m. Free admission tokens for the concert will be available at the ticket desk from 5.30 p.m. Thursday is also your last chance to catch “Chisel and Memory: The Contribution of Marble Craftsmanship to the Restoration of the Acropolis Monuments,” a temporary photo exhibition that pays homage to the marble craftsmen and laborers who have worked on the preservation and restoration of the ancient Greek citadel with great dedication over the decades. The exhibition consists of 100 candid shots spanning 40 years. It is on display in the temporary exhibition area near the entrance and admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.9000.900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr