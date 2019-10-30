Three arrested in school bus negligence

A school bus driver and two escorts were arrested on Wednesday on charges of exposing a child to danger after abandoning a 3-year-old boy in a bus for at least three hours.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the suburb of Pallini, eastern Attica, after the bus picked up children from their homes and transported them to a privater daycare center.

The child was left on his own on the bus after it arrived at the daycare center as the driver and escorts assumed that all the children had got off the bus.

The boy’s absence was noticed by one of his teachers who went looking for him and found him on the bus.