Mitsotakis meets with advisory body tasked with promoting Greece abroad

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held on Wednesday a working lunch with the advisory group of the "Repositioning Greece" initiative, which aims at promoting the country abroad through several sectors.

"Up to now, the promotion of Greece abroad focused on tourism," Mitsotakis told the attendees. "We must promote an overall image of modern Greece, a country of creative, economic and cultural development with a unique quality of life and environmental respect - a country that looks at the world with self-confidence," he added.

A specialized working group will coordinate with bodies in northern Greece on the trademark that will be placed on Macedonian products.

Repositioning Greece is coordinated by Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, Kostas Fragogiannis, and members serve on the committee without compensation.

Members of the consulting group include business people, academics, government officials, scientists and heads of cultural institutions.