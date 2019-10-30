Cyprus' Anastasiades meets Greek PM ahead of talks with Guterres

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens on Wednesday to coordinate their stance ahead of the latter’s upcoming discussions with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a bid to resume talks to reunify the island. Anastasiades also met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who stressed that the Cyprus problem stemming from Turkey’s occupation is a European and international issue and, as such, a solution must adhere to the European Union’s acquis, excluding foreign troops and third-party guarantees. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]