Cyprus' Anastasiades meets Greek PM ahead of talks with Guterres

TAGS: Cyprus, Diplomacy, Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens on Wednesday to coordinate their stance ahead of the latter’s upcoming discussions with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a bid to resume talks to reunify the island. Anastasiades also met President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who stressed that the Cyprus problem stemming from Turkey’s occupation is a European and international issue and, as such, a solution must adhere to the European Union’s acquis, excluding foreign troops and third-party guarantees. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]

