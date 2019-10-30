ATHEX: Benchmark keeps up slow rising course

The closing auctions once again determined the benchmark result after another mixed session at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday. At the end of the day the main index continued its quiet advance, possibly thanks to the positive outcome of the T-bill auction too, although turnover appears to be losing steam.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 875.73 points, adding 0.27 percent to Tuesday’s 873.40 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.44 percent to 2,171.90 points, while the small-cap index contracted just 0.01 percent.

The banks index collected 0.81 percent to climb to a fresh 16-month high, with Alpha outperforming (up 2.17 percent), National following (up 1.52 percent), Piraeus falling 0.45 percent and Eurobank dropping 0.72 percent.

Ellaktor advanced 2.34 percent and Fourlis improved 1.69 percent, as Mytilineos conceded 1.38 percent, ADMIE Holdings eased 1.17 percent and Viohalco decreased 1.09 percent.

In total 51 stock reported gains, 43 registered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 76.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60 percent to close at 65.83 points.