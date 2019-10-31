Ioannis Sarmas appointed head of Greece’s Court of Audit

Ioannis Sarmas, 62, until now vice president at the supreme financial court of Greece, has been chosen as the new head of the Court of Audit for the next four years.



The decision was announced during a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Altana Kokkovou, Ioannis Maginas, Georgios Kontos, Aspasia Mayiakou and Avrokomi Thoua were appointed Supreme Court vice presidents.