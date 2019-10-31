Greek music composer Spanos dies at 85
Prominent Greek music composer and songwriter Yiannis Spanos, credited as being one of the founders of the so-called “new wave” of Greek music in the 1960s, has died. He was 85.
Spanos began his career in the early 60s and penned a series of hit songs over the next four decades while also collaborating with major Greek performers.
Up until his death Thursday he had been busy preparing for a series of concerts.