Thanos Dokos appointed alternate adviser on national defense
Thanos Dokos, director-general at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), has been appointed as the alternate adviser on national defense to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to a decision made public Thursday.
Dokos, who has a PhD in international relations from Cambridge University, has lectured at Greek universities and academic institutions and has also worked at both the Defense and Foreign ministries.