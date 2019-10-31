NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thanos Dokos appointed alternate adviser on national defense

TAGS: Politics

Thanos Dokos, director-general at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), has been appointed as the alternate adviser on national defense to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to a decision made public Thursday.

Dokos, who has a PhD in international relations from Cambridge University, has lectured at Greek universities and academic institutions and has also worked at both the Defense and Foreign ministries.

