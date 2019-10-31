Greece, Israel see eye to eye on issues in wider region

Greece and Israel are on the same page regarding the situation in the wider region and on the need to find “new ways” to further increase military cooperation between the two countries, according to Israeli diplomatic sources’ comments following visiting Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s round of talks in Athens Thursday.



Katz met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



The same sources said talks focused on the threat posed by Iran, Turkey’s policy in northern Syria and its actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.