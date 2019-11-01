Assailants attack Golden Dawn offices in central Athens

Unidentified assailants attacked the offices of neofascist Golden Dawn party near Athens’ central Larissis railway station with gas canisters.



The attack, which took place at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, caused minor damage but no injuries.



The assailants were chased down by police officers. Two police officers were slightly injured when their car collided with a vehicle driven by the fleeing suspects on the corner of Patission and Solomou streets.



The counter-terrorism unit of the Greek Police is investigating the case.



Golden Dawn, whose leaders are on trial on charges of belonging to a criminal gang that attacks migrants and leftists, failed to re-enter Parliament in July’s general election.