NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek F-16s escort US B-52 bomber

VASSILIS NEDOS

TAGS: Defense, Security

A pair of Greek F-16 fighter jets on Friday escorted a US B-52 bomber operating in Syria as they flew over Cyprus, Kathimerini understands.

The three aircraft flew within the Nicosia FIR before parting ways, as the B-52 continued its track eastbound toward Syria. The Greek fighter jets returned to base on Souda Bay in Crete.

The long-range bomber took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, before it was joined by the two F-16s as it entered Greek FIR over the Ionian Sea.

It was not known if the flight is part of a NATO or purely American operation.
 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 