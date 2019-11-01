A pair of Greek F-16 fighter jets on Friday escorted a US B-52 bomber operating in Syria as they flew over Cyprus, Kathimerini understands.



The three aircraft flew within the Nicosia FIR before parting ways, as the B-52 continued its track eastbound toward Syria. The Greek fighter jets returned to base on Souda Bay in Crete.



The long-range bomber took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, before it was joined by the two F-16s as it entered Greek FIR over the Ionian Sea.



It was not known if the flight is part of a NATO or purely American operation.

