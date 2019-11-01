Illegal landfills in Peloponnese to close by end of 2021, PM says

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos vowed on Friday to resolve the waste management problems plaguing the country’s Peloponnese region by the end of 2021, taking a swipe at the previous government for failing to effectively deal with the issue.



Responding to a question from Odysseas Konstantinopoulos, a deputy of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance, Mitsotakis said that work on a new waste management facility in the area will start in the first semester of 2020.



He said that the company responsible for the facility, which is to be implemented in the form of a public-private partnership (PPP), is obliged to receive waste within ten months after the signing of the contract – meaning no later than the end of 2021.



The conservative premier said that despite its purported sensitivity on environmental issues, the SYRIZA government undermined every bold investment in waste management reform.



Greece has been repeatedly fined for failing to meet EU waste management efforts to eliminate illegal landfills across the country.