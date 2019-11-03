Julia | Athens | November 4

The Hellenic American Union is hosting a series of screenings of contemporary Spanish cinema in an event aimed at showcasing the variety of its genres, themes and production value. This year's screening series comprises three fiction films and two documentaries, starting on Monday, November 4, with Elena Martin's 2017 “Julia Ist,” a drama aimed audiences aged 12 and over. The screening starts at 7.30 p.m. and is in Spanish with Greek subtitles. Admission is free of charge.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052