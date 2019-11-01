Charles McPherson | Athens | To November 4

Having cut his teeth on the legendary jazz stages of Detroit in the 1950s and gone on to work with many of the stars, saxophonist Charles McPherson is today hailed as one the greats of the American jazz scene. The artist is currently on stage at the Half Note jazz club with a career-spanning set through Monday, November 4. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310