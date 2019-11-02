Kokotos Estate Bazaar | Stamata | November 3

The Kokotos Estate in Stamata, east of Athens, is hosting a bazaar on Sunday, November 3, to raise funds for the nonprofit organization Pediatric Trauma Care. The event includes tours of the estate's vineyards, winery, garden and other facilities, special events for children aimed at getting them acquainted with nature, outdoor sports activities and a bazaar of goods and products from more than 30 artisanal producers and craftspeople. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kokotos Estate, 1 Semelis, Stamata, www.ktimakokotou.gr