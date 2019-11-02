Movie buffs converge in Thessaloniki

People wait in line for a screening on Friday at the 60th annual Thessaloniki International Film Festival, which kicked off on Thursday and runs to November 11. One of the biggest cinematic events in the Balkans, the festival is spread out across different venues in the northern port city though centered mainly around the warehouse complex on the seafront. This year’s TIFF offers an varied lineup of hundreds of films from around the world, from big-budget productions to gritty indie debuts. [Intime News]