It is a view that almost everyone shares, regardless of their political affiliations: Greece right now is experiencing the calmest period it has seen in the last 10 years, since the crisis began.

However, after a long time, there is tension in the streets once more as small minorities have stirred from their slumbers and are seeking to acquire asymmetrical influence in the public sphere. Their tactics are the usual disruptions in the city center with marches and protests, and clashing with the police. These are the same groups that had been dormant for the past few years.



It is worth wondering how this paradox can be explained. Where were all these people who have been trying to bring back the rituals that cause such pointless tension for the past two months?