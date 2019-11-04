Greece determined to attract foreign investment, Mitsotakis tells Chinese president

Greece is determined to do all it can to attract foreign investment, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a meeting in Shanghai with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Today in Greece there is a government that is determined to facilitating foreign investors, to attracting foreign capital and creating wealth and prosperity for all Greeks in a way that is sustainable and protects the environment," Mitsotakis told Xi.

The Greek premier said his visit, which was accompanied by a large business delegation, underlined the "extreme importance" that his conservative government lays upon bilateral relations which, he stressed, have their roots in close ties between the two countries' ancient cultures.

Mitsotakis noted too that the first major overture to China took place under a New Democracy government. "I am glad now that as prime minister I can take this economic relationship to a special level," he said.

There are numerous opportunities for cooperation, he said, referring to the investment of Chinese shipping and logistics giant Cosco in particular whose headquarters he visited. "We had primised to approve the master plan within two months. And we did it," he said, referring to an "emblematic investment."

Xi, for his part, noted that Mitsotakis' visit gave "new momentum to our strategic cooperation."

He described the Shanghai trade fair that Mitsotakis visited - the second China International Import Expo - as "a step for the Chinese market to open to the rest of the world," adding that Greece was invited as an honored country so that it could also promote its products, referring to a "win-win situation" for the two countries.