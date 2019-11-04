Koundouros the Artist | Thessaloniki | To November 10

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival pays tribute to a lesser-known side of Nikos Koundouros (1926-2017), an award-winning filmmaker with a keen interest in the visual arts. Women, saints, demons, masks as instruments of deception and worship, heroes of the real world, naked bodies used as symbols, myths, shadows and light are some of the elements found in his work, representative pieces of which are currently on display in a space specifically modified for the exhibition at Pier A of the port of Thessaloniki. Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about this show and the festival, visit www.filmfestival.gr.