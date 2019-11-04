The Past of the Future | Athens | To December 14

In “The Past of the Future,” on show at the Kalfayan Galleries, artists Rania Bellou, Bill Balaskas, Antonis Donef, Farida El Gazzar, Yiannis Hadjiaslanis, Konstantin Kakanias and Yiannis Papadopoulos explore the sociopolitical dynamics and symbolisms of the Acropolis, and its crowning monument, the Parthenon, while also underscoring the enduring appeal of the ancient Greek citadel as a source of inspiration, but also commercial exploitation. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com