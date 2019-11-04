Travel bag with 19th century weapons found in Ioannina

Police found and seized a cache of 19th century weapons in a travel bag in Amfithea near Ioannina Lake in western Greece on Monday.

According to reports, police found the bag containing dozens of weapons hidden among reeds after receiving a tip-off.

The weapons included 11 handguns, four single-shot firearms, a range of rifles, nine sword bayonets, four sword cases, two swords and two machetes, among others.

An investigation has been launched.