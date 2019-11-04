NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Travel bag with 19th century weapons found in Ioannina

TAGS: Crime

Police found and seized a cache of 19th century weapons in a travel bag in Amfithea near Ioannina Lake in western Greece on Monday.

According to reports, police found the bag containing dozens of weapons hidden among reeds after receiving a tip-off.

The weapons included 11 handguns, four single-shot firearms, a range of rifles, nine sword bayonets, four sword cases, two swords and two machetes, among others.

An investigation has been launched.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 