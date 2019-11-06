Chrysta Bell | Athens | November 9

American singer, songwriter and actress – best known internationally for her work with filmmaker and composer David Lynch – Chrysta Bell be playing Athens’ Gazarte venue on Saturday, November 9. The artist will deliver tracks from her latest album, “Feels Like Love,” which has been described as a modern revision of punk, new wave and psychedelic rock. Tickets range from 15 to 29 euros in advance from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876. Doors open at 10 p.m.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347