Pavlopoulos hails US recognition of Armenian genocide

TAGS: Diplomacy, History

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos met his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian in Yerevan on Tuesday while on an official visit, following Washington’s recognition of the 20th-century Armenian genocide by Turkey.

In comments to the country’s state news agency, Pavlopoulos underlined the close ties between Greece and and Armenia and hailed the fact that “international recognition of the Armenian genocide is broadening impressively.”

