Greece, Egypt, Cyprus condemn Turkey's activities in Aegean, East Med, Syria

The Defense Ministers of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus on Tuesday condemned Turkey's illegal activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), its violations of Greece's airspace and territorial waters, as well as the Syria incursion, in a joint statement issued after a trilateral meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki and Cyprus' Defence Minister Savvas Angelides also said they were in favor of a political solution to the problems facing Libya.

The three ministers said they will seek a deeper cooperation in defense and technology field.

“Our common vision and aim is to create an environment and consolidate peace and prosperity in the wider region for the benefit of our people,” Panagiotopoulos said.