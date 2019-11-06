Rounding off an official visit to China, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expressed his government’s intention to make the most of Beijing’s intention to open up Chinese markets following talks with top Chinese entrepreneurs.

Mitsotakis stressed Greece’s comparative advantages as a trade hub due to its geostrategic position.



He also noted that Greece was “open for business” to European, American and Asian companies, observing however that China decided to invest in the port of Piraeus when few other countries considered Greece a viable investment option.



Chinese President Xi Jinping is to conduct a visit to Greece on November 10-12, it was announced on Tuesday.