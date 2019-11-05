Athens Airport traffic continues its upward trajectory

Athens International Airport recorded a 4.3 percent year-on-year increase in traffic in October, when it was used by 2.3 million passengers.

The number traveling on international flights came to 1.63 million, an increase of 7.2 percent on October 2018. However, domestic traffic continued its downward course for a fourth consecutive month.

In total over the first 10 months of 2019 the country’s main airport enjoyed an annual rise of 6.3 percent to 22.27 million passengers.

The number of flights in January-October rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 196,665.