Dendias eyes ‘new chapter in Greek relations with Russia’

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday expressed hope that the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov will mark the start of a new chapter of Greece’s bilateral relations with Russia.



“It is a great pleasure for me to be in Moscow today. It is my first visit since being appointed as a foreign minister. We had a very interesting one-on-one discussion in a very friendly atmosphere. During our conversation we were able to demonstrate the importance we both attach to promoting our cooperation. This effort to strengthen our relations has a twofold objective: To promote our bilateral ties on a wide range of issues based on existing conditions, on the one hand, and to foster closer cooperation and mutual understanding of international and regional issues,” said Dendias, as the next round of talks with the delegations of both sides got underway.



He also thanked Lavrov for his reference to the long history of close bilateral relations – which included the Russian-educated first governor of the modern Greek state, Ioannis Kapodistrias – and for inviting him to visit Moscow.



On his part, Lavrov said that the new Greek government “provides us with an opportunity to analyze and review our bilateral relations and to see how they will further develop.”



Addressing Dendias, the Russian foreign minister thanked him for accepting the invitation to visit Russia and said: “Today we will have the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, as well as a range of issues, such as our cooperation in Europe, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and worldwide.”



After the meeting of the two delegations and the signing of a joint Greece-Russia 2020-2022 Consultations Program, the two ministers will make statements to the press. [ANA-MPA]