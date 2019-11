Ambient Greek trip-hop pioneer K. Bhta (Konstantinos Vita), one of the country’s most respected electonica acts, will be performing at Six Dogs this Friday and next. Apart from tracks from his latest album, “Periergi Ora” (Odd Hour), and older work, the show will also include poetry, narrative and prose. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510