Xylouris White | Athens | November 7

Photo: Manolis Mathioudakis

Cretan music expert Giorgos Xylouris, a master of the lute and accomplished singer, has been collaborating with drummer Jim White, co-founder of Australian rock band Dirty Three, on a project dubbed Xylouris White since 2013. Their first album came out in 2014, titled “Goats,” and in 2018 they released their third, “Mother,” which explores free jazz and is infused with what the artists call Cretan punk, creating a whole new sound. The act is currently on a world tour promoting its latest effort, “The Sisypheans” – which is slated for release tomorrow under the Bella Union label – with a stop at the Parnassos Literary Society. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show cost 17, 20 and 25 euros from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917