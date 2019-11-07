Greek FM to hold talks with Zaev, Dimitrov in Geneva

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is traveling to Geneva to attend a Strategic Dialogue of Western Balkans leaders, an initiative organized by the World Economic Forum.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the aim of the talks will be to discuss regional cooperation and ways to enhance stability and economic progress in the region.

Dendias will hold separate talks on the sidelines of the November 7-8 event with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is also attending the meeting in Geneva, his ministry said.