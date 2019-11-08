Amid the enthusiasm and the celebrations regarding the fact that figures in the top echelons of Greece’s Golden Dawn are being tried in connection with the criminal activities of the neo-Nazi party, many people appear to have forgotten that it was thanks to the determination of Antonis Samaras’ administration that the scattered case file was brought together and the phenomenon was dealt with in a drastic manner.



It is worth reflecting on the precise circumstances and obstructions amid which the conservative government of the time made the decision to launch a crackdown on Golden Dawn.