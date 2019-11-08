Parliament to vote on Nov. 25 on constitutional revision

The Parliament's Constitutional Revision Committee completed its work on Friday and lawmakers will vote on the proposed revisions of articles and sections of the Constitution on November 25.



The final vote on the articles under revision will be preceded by a five-day debate in the plenary (November 18-22).



In its final session on Friday, the committee approved the changes which include a provision placing restrictions on parliamentary immunity (Article 86), the separation of the president’s election from the dissolution of Parliament and the vote of Greeks living abroad.

The Communist Party was the only one that called for the abolition of Article 86 on ministerial responsibility and immunity.

Committee lawmakers rejected proposals by main opposition SYRIZA – which had launched the proceedings for constitutional revision while in power – to change the electoral system to simple proportional representation, establish a “religion neutral” state and hold referendums on international treaties and proposed legislation.

The committee, which held 12 sessions which lasted a total of 70 hours, will submit its final report on Monday (Nov. 11).