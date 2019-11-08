Man arrested in connection with Rhodes murder
A 46-year-old man was being questioned on Friday in connection with the death of a 43-year-old businessman whose body was discovered near the village of Kritinia on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes.
The 43-year-old’s bullet-ridden body was found in his car, according to police investigators who believed that the alleged perpetrator and victim had had a financial disagreement.