Man arrested in connection with Rhodes murder

TAGS: Crime

A 46-year-old man was being questioned on Friday in connection with the death of a 43-year-old businessman whose body was discovered near the village of Kritinia on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes.

The 43-year-old’s bullet-ridden body was found in his car, according to police investigators who believed that the alleged perpetrator and victim had had a financial disagreement.

