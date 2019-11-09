What happens when political parties have diverging views on the rules that govern the operation of the country’s Parliament? And how should these differences be resolved, if not by the majority principle?



Whatever one may think about the validity of the reasons that led to the exclusion of two opposition SYRIZA lawmakers from the special parliamentary committee that is investigating claims of possible political interference in the Novartis bribery case, the fact is that a majority of lawmakers took a decision to expel them from the panel.



And the truth is that any attempt to basically overturn this decision by obstructing the committee from doing its job is essentially an attempt to undermine Parliament. And it must be treated as such.