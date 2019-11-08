Fraport Greece is considering implementing additional non-obligatory investments at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport, including the construction and operation of a hotel. The German-Greek consortium has completed most of the initial 450-million-euro investment program in the 14 regional airports it operates.

During a presentation of the logistics center to be developed at Makedonia Airport, Fraport Greece chief executive Alexander Zinell said that there is also a plot available for development next to the airport.

The possible developments to be assessed for implementation on the plot include accommodation projects, a shopping complex, additional logistics centers and energy hubs. Market sources comment that a hotel development is widely expected (like the Sofitel hotel next to Athens International Airport), as this would provide for additional passenger traffic.

The news came on the day that DHL Express Hellas and Fraport Greece signed a 10-year cooperation contract at Makedonia Airport, where DHL Express will implement its biggest investment in northern Greece with the construction of a new distribution center budgeted at over 7 million euros.