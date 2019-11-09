Police arrest three on terrorism charges; "wide sweep" ongoing

Greek police say their counterterrorism squad has arrested two men and a woman allegedly implicated in terrorism activities and have detained another 15 persons in an ongoing “wide sweep” that began Friday noon.

Police say they have raided 13 houses and found, among other things, 5 AK-47 guns, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades. The rifles will be examined for any prior use in terrorist acts, police say.

The two arrested men, 41 and 43, are implicated in a robbery at a games of chance outlet in the Athens suburb of Holargos last October 21. Another man, aged 46, accused, like the other two, of terrorist activity, illegal possession of firearms and explosives and forgery, is at large. The woman is accused of violating the firearms law, police said Saturday.

The 41-year-old had previously spent almost eight years in jails for his participation in armed group “Revolutionary Struggle.” He had been released in February 2018, benefiting from a law the then leftist government had voted.

