Dendias marks fall of Berlin wall, draws parallels with Cyprus

Photo: Foreign Minister's Twitter account

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias marked 30 years since the fall of the wall that divided East and West Berlin on Saturday, adding that the time has come to end the 45-year division of Cyprus.

“Thirty years ago, the Berlin wall came down and a great country stopped being divided. Let us hope that the time has come for 'Nicosia's wall' to fall and unite the last divided capital,” Dendias said in a message on his Twitter account.

The island of Cyprus has been split since a Turkish invasion in 1974, which was triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

The internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government represents Cyprus in the European Union, while the Turkish-occupied northern part of the island is recognized only by Ankara.