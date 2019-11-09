NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Terrorist suspects detained after crackdown by Greek Police

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

TAGS: Terrorism, Crime

Police have announced the arrest of three suspected terrorists in a crackdown hailed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who vowed to “finish with the problem of domestic Greek terrorism once and for all.”

Officers arrested two men and a woman allegedly implicated in terrorism activities and detained another 15 people on Saturday.

Police said they raided 13 houses, seizing five AK-47 assault rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades.

Two male suspects, aged 41 and 43, have been linked to a robbery at a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October. The third suspect, a 39-year-old woman, was detained for violating firearms laws. She is believed to be the partner of another suspect, a 46-year-old anarchist.

The 41-year-old spent almost eight years in prison for his alleged role in Revolutionary Struggle. He was freed in 2018, benefiting from a law the then leftist government had passed.

Ballistics tests confirmed that one of the guns was used in attacks against the offices of PASOK by the group Revolutionary Self-Defense in 2014 and 2017.

The same Kalashnikov was used in an attack on the Mexican Embassy in Athens in 2016. The group claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on the French Embassy in November of the same year which hurt a police officer.

