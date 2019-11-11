Mitsotakis to Xi: Visit inaugurating new era in Greek-Chinese relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Greece, expressing hope that the official visit will lead to wider cooperation between the two countries.

"My recent visit to Shanghai and yours today is inaugurating a new era in our relations, he told Xi. "I hope this visit is a milestone in the further deepening of our bilateral relations.

“As you have seen in Shanghai, China is committed to an economic opening. I believe that our cooperation can lead to a combination of our capabilities,” the Chinese president responded.

Xi and Mitsotakis will sign 16 agreements during this visit. They will also visit the port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest and majority owned by Chinese port operator Cosco.



It is the biggest Chinese investment in Greece and Cosco recently received approval for a new investment plan that includes building a new cargo terminal.



Xi will also attend the opening of Bank of China’s first branch in the country.

Xi started his official visit by a customary laying of a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier on Syntagma square, where he was joined by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

He was then welcomed at the Presidential Mansion by his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who visited China last May and noted that Xi’s visit “puts the seal” on bilateral relations.

“We will do our part to open China's road towards the EU,” he said, with Xi responding that he has “high expectations” for the future of Greek-Chinese relations.