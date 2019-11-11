Police clash with youths outside Athens business school

Dozens of students clashed with riot police outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) on Monday, which will remain closed for seven days after police found several items on the premises used by rioting anarchists last week.

The protesters hurled stones and other objects against riot police who responded with stun grenades and entered the grounds of the campus where about 90 people have gathered.

There was no information on any detentions being made, but Patission avenue - the main thoroughfare outside the building - remains closed to traffic.

The police operation on Monday is part of a drive to empty buildings used by anarchists against officers stationed in the area.

AUEB’s Senate decided to shut down the university until November 17 (the 46th anniversary of a student uprising against the ruling dictatorshipof the time), after police found in a university room shafts, full face masks, motorcycle helmets, rocks and pieces of marble used by rioters to attack and to mask themselves.

