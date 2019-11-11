Man linked to ISIS stuck in Greek-Turkish buffer zone
Online
A man linked to the Islamic State in Syria remains stranded in the buffer zone on the Greek-Turkish border, Kathimerini understands.
A man linked to the Islamic State in Syria remains stranded in the buffer zone on the Greek-Turkish border, Kathimerini understands.
The man, who is said to hold US citizenship, appears to have been expelled by Turkey. However, Greek authorities have refused to allow him to enter Greece.
The man remains under the purview of Turkish authorities.