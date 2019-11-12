Xi backs Greek case for Marbles’ return

Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen here with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (right), has backed Greece’s efforts to retrieve the Parthenon Marbles, held by the British Museum in London for the past 200 years. “Not only do I agree with the return of the Parthenon sculptures, but you will also have our support, as we too have our own [artifacts] of Chinese culture outside the country and are trying to get them home,” Xi told journalists during a tour of the museum, which wrapped up his official two-day visit to Athens. [EPA]