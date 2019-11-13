North Macedonia willing to undergo ‘more thorough’ EU accession process, Pendarovski says

Membership of the European Union remains the “strategic goal” of North Macedonia, the president of the Balkan state said Tuesday, adding that the country is willing to undergo a more “thorough accession process.”



“European integration remains our strategic goal, we don’t object to altered methodology for EU accession talks which makes for a more thorough accession process,” Stevo Pendarovski tweeted after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the second Paris Peace Forum Macron.



Last month, Macron opposed the start of entry talks with North Macedonia as well as Albania.