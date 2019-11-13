NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Rescue workers seek man in Corfu gorge

Authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation after a 41-year-old man became trapped in a gorge in the area of Ano Korakiana, on the Ioanian island of Corfu, Tuesday.

A 10-strong contingent of the local fire service backed up by volunteers with knowledge of the local terrain are trying to locate the missing person. A crew from the Hellenic Rescue Team (EMAK) has been dispatched to the area.

The search is hindered by bad weather as a hailstorm dubbed Victoria has hit the island and other parts of the country.

