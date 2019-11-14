Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to express his full support for North Macedonia’s EU accession prospects as well as for other countries in the western Balkans, provided they fulfil their obligations, in a meeting on Thursday with the country’s counterpart Zoran Zaev in Thessaloniki.

The meeting, expected at 6.30 p.m., will he held on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, a business event organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece.

Mitsotakis will also say that Greece is willing to offer technical assistance to help North Macedonia achieve this goal.

The Greek government wants to ensure the historic Prespes accord is implemented and, according to information, it is seeking ways to reinvigorate the process which could stall until May, unless there is some other development that could be used by Zaev ahead of the snap elections he announced for next April.

The government is also considering taking an initiative early next year after assessing the mood in the next European Council meeting in December.

This will be Mitsotakis’ first meeting with Zaev since September 24 in New York, on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with Bulgaria’s Boyko Borisov at the same event on Thursday at Hyatt Regency hotel, at 7.30 p.m.

Th the summit, the prime minister will attend a press conference for the presentation of the new trademark for Macedonian products at the hotel at 3.30 p.m. and deliver the keynote speech at the Summit dinner at 8.30 p.m.