Mitsotakis tells Zaev Prespes deal must be honored for EU accession talks to begin

In talks with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday underlined the importance of the so-called Prespes accord being honored if the Balkan country is to achieve its aim of starting accession talks with the European Union.

Mitsotakis and Zaev had a private meeting on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, a business event organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece.

According to sources, the two men discussed the recent decision by the European Council not to approve the launch of EU accession talks with Skopje, due chiefly to a veto by France.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's support for the enlargement of the EU to include Western Balkan countries, saying that this would boost peace, stability and prosperity in the broader region.

The two men reportedly agreed that boosting good neighborly relations and regional cooperation are the essential criteria for all stages of the accession process but also for improving bilateral ties.

Commenting on Twitter about the event, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt referred to an, “excellent discussion with Zoran Zaev on strong US support for North Macedonia’s accession to NATO, the EU, and the important role Greece plays in that EuroAtlantic future through increased cooperation in defense and security, energy, trade and investment.”