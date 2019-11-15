This time the debate on the tax bill is not taking place in a ceremonial fashion – simply because public consultation is required by law.



This time around, the consultation seems genuine.



The New Democracy government is reportedly already improving its proposals after taking into consideration citizens’ comments and objections. Only good can come of this procedure.



Furthermore, at the same time, the procedure serves as a benchmark for the operation of Greece’s Parliament, which unfortunately routinely employs disorganized methods to legislate, in many cases without notice.