Non-Executive Directors’ Club of Greece holds inaugural event

The Non-Executive Directors’ Club of Greece is to announce its launch with an inaugural event to be hosted at the British Residence on Monday November 18.



The initiative, established for non-executive directors from listed and non-listed companies operating in Greece, aims to promote the exchange of thoughts, experiences and information on topics of corporate governance and to raise the standards for board practices.



The event, which is being organized in association with the Financial Times NED Program, is to be addressed by British Ambassador Kate Smith, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Vasiliki Lazarakou, chair of the Capital Markets Commission.