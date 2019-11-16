WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens Philharmonia Orchestra | Athens | November 18

TAGS: Music

The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra will perform three fine works by representatives of the Second Viennese School accompanied by piano duo Beata Pincetic and Christos Sakellaridis at the Athens Concert Hall under the direction of Byron Fidetzis on Monday, November 18. The works to be performed on the night are Anton Webern’s Passacaglia, Op. 1, Nikos Skalkottas’ Concertino for Two Pianos, Franz Schmidt’s Intermezzo (Czardas) from the opera “Notre Dame,” and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No 1 in G minor, Op. 25, orchestrated by Arnold Schoenberg. Tickets cost 10-15 euros from www.megaron.gr. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333

